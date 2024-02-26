Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 270.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $693,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $121.55. 697,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,693. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

