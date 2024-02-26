Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,031 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $134,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.86. 554,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

