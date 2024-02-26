Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 382.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,726 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,163,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

