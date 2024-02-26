Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lennar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lennar by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,177. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $158.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

