Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vipshop worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Vipshop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vipshop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 345,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

