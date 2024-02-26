Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $659.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

