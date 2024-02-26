Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.15. 3,782,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $521.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $285.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.