Vision Capital Corp Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,000. Kimco Realty accounts for approximately 3.3% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.26. 882,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,769. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

