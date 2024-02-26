Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kensington Investments B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,678,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:VIST traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 149,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.96. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

