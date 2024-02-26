Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $32.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
