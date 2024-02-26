Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $32.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

