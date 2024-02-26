Vistra Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 13,906 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 329% compared to the average daily volume of 3,245 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vistra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.