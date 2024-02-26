Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,009 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE VNT opened at $42.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

