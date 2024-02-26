Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $359.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.