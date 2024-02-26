W Advisors LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,113. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

