W Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

