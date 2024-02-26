W Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXJ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.43. 40,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,944. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

