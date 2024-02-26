W Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

W Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $372.01. 704,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $374.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

