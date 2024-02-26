Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.59. 16,064,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

