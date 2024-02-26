Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.13

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.13 and last traded at $171.13, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

