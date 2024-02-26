WAX (WAXP) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $226.83 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,137,645,251 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,443,896 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,137,324,210.0255527 with 3,414,342,711.996155 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0636997 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,331,356.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

