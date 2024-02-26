Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on W. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Shares of W opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Wayfair by 30.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

