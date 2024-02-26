Wedbush Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $340.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.72.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $338.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $343.29.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.