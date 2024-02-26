Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BROS. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

