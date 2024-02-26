Weik Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737,176. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

