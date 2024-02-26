Weik Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,377. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $475.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.94. The stock has a market cap of $442.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.