Weik Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. 14,515,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,538,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

