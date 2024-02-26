Weik Capital Management Has $2.19 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.26. 54,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

