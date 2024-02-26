Weik Capital Management Lowers Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 161.1% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,941,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.43. 94,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

