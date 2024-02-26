Weik Capital Management Sells 1,095 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 3.4% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 68,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. 521,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $131.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

