Weik Capital Management Takes $395,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.18. The stock had a trading volume of 149,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.80 and its 200 day moving average is $249.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

