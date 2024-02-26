Weik Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,592. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.