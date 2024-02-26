Wells Fargo & Company Cuts American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $77.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Down 2.2 %

AWR opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. American States Water has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

