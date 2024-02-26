Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Block (NYSE:SQ) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.31.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Up 16.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SQ stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 464.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.