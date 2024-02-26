WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Shares Down 10%

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 183,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 42,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.03.

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

