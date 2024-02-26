Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 822,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,960 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $111.26. 491,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

