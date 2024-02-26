Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 244,922 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $101,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 145.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 433,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $105,275,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 6.3 %

PODD stock traded down $11.60 on Monday, hitting $172.61. 731,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,529. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.