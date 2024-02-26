Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 302,116 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,116 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $124,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 478,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,796. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

