Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 80,599 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.42% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $81,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.77. 97,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,111. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $807,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,430. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.