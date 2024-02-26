Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $69.46 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.53% of Deckers Outdoor worth $69,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $884.41. 90,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,062. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $759.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

