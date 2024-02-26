Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $85.94 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,209 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 4.65% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $85,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after buying an additional 40,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,886,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $30.23. 160,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,012. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

