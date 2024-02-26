Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $95.32 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,406 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.38% of HubSpot worth $95,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of HUBS traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $609.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,067. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.71. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

