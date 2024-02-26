Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.79% of Ceridian HCM worth $83,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after buying an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after buying an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $19,373,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $71.42. 1,199,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.