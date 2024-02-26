Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,853 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $89,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,384. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

