Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $115,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.04. 646,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,859. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

