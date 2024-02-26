Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 168,733 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,733 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.48% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $145,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 87.5% in the third quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 496,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.70. 93,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,532. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.