Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 327,994 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,994 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 3.13% of Flywire worth $112,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 2,255.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. 466,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,966. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 0.91.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

