Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.48% of IDEX worth $74,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IEX stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.25. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

