Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.39% of Visteon worth $91,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.77. 41,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,093. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average is $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VC

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.