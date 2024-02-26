Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 446,595 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 446,595 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $67,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $149.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,266. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

