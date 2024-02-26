Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 403,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.63. 111,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.42 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

